 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Tornadoes spur injuries, damage in eastern Pennsylvania Thursday
0 Comments
Pennsylvania

Watch Now: Tornadoes spur injuries, damage in eastern Pennsylvania Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, just northeast of Philadelphia. They sent trees falling, debris flying and a thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways.One of the tornadoes damaged an auto dealership and a mobile home park.SEE MORE: Climate Change Seen From Floods To FiresOfficials said four people were injured at the dealership in Bensalem, and a fifth person was hurt at a nearby business but all injures were considered non-life-threatening.Thousands of homes lost power and about 1-3 inches of rain fell in a small period of time, prompting flash flood warnings.Severe weather was a concern along other parts of the east coast, with the weather service issuing warnings in New Jersey, as well.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

BENSALEM, Pa. — At least five people were injured when severe weather struck an auto dealership, homes and other businesses in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down Thursday in Bucks County, including an EF-3 twister that hit in Bensalem and contained top winds of 140 mph. The tornado sent trees falling and debris flying, while thunderous downpours flooded streets and roadways.

“I have been doing this for 34 years, I haven’t seen that sort of devastation from a storm,” said Bensalem Police Public Safety Director Fred Harran.

One of those tornadoes damaged the auto dealership and a mobile home park, news outlets reported.

Four people were injured at the dealership and a fifth was hurt at a nearby business, Harran told reporters in a nighttime news conference. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening, he said.

A video posted on Twitter shows a building at the dealership collapsed, with emergency sirens ringing.

Anthony Perez, an employee at the dealership, told The Courier Times of Bucks County that a weather alert sounded on his phone just before the tornado hit.

“At that point, we were looking for shelter,” he said. “Everything was in a flash.”

Harran said authorities would work through the night to help people secure housing or return to their homes, restore power outages and clear the roadways, which were littered with debris after the tornadoes blew through.

“We’re going to have Friday morning rush hour in that area, which has a lot of traffic,” Harran said.

Severe weather was a concern around the region Thursday, with the NWS issuing warnings in New Jersey and Ohio as well. At least three tornados touched down Thursday in New Jersey, and survey teams are still checking other damage left behind as the storms crossed the Delaware River and moved across the state.

Severe Weather

A man takes a photo of the storm damage at the Walmart and Lowe's in Trevose, Pa. Thursday. 
Severe Weather

Storm damage to car is seen in a parking lot at the Walmart and Lowe's in Trevose, Pa. Thursday. 
Severe Weather

Residents of the Penn Valley Terrace trailer park try to cross police lines to return to their homes after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday.
Severe Weather

Debris is scattered in the Penn Valley Terrace trailer park after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday.
Severe Weather

A semi-trailer lies on its side after it overturned during the storm in Trevose, Pa. Thursday.
Severe Weather

The scene at Faulkner Auto Group service center after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News