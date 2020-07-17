Watch Now: Pennsylvania to offer hazard pay grants for front-line workers
alert top story

Watch Now: Pennsylvania to offer hazard pay grants for front-line workers

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania Daily Life

Doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center cheer during an Honor Ride by local fire, police, and EMS in Johnstown, Pa., Thursday, April 30, 2020. The short parade was meant to honor the healthcare workers, but the medical professionals thanked the first responders as well. (John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)

 Associated Press

Supermarket cashiers, bus drivers, custodians, health care workers and other workers on the front lines of the pandemic could get a temporary, $3-an-hour pay raise under a $50 million grant program touted by the Wolf administration Thursday.

The program is available to employers for the purpose of offering hazard pay to front-line workers. The application period opened Thursday and will run through July 31.

Workers making less than $20 an hour are eligible for up to $1,200 in hazard pay over a 10-week period between Aug. 16 and Oct. 24.

Funding comes from Pennsylvania’s share of the federal coronavirus relief package.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News