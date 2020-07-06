Waste-watching: Sewage can help track pandemic virus trends

The CDC is now working to understand how useful it can be in the U.S. "There is a lot to learn," he said. "We're working on this with urgency."

Wastewater surveillance has long been used to look for outbreaks of the polio virus. With the new application to the pandemic virus, scientists are working to refine their techniques as economies reopen and researchers warn of a possible surge of disease this fall.

They don't yet have a reliable way to use wastewater to pin down just how many infected people a community has. Biobot provides estimates but its calculation method is still being studied and the estimates should not be taken as hard numbers, Martus said.

Researchers in the field are still working at "making sure we've got the science right," said Peter Grevatt, CEO of The Water Research Foundation, which promotes studies of water and wastewater to ensure water quality and service.

Among the unknowns experts cite: How does the viral shedding in stools vary by different stages of infection? How can lab results produced by different testing methods be compared? And how are samples affected by the characteristics of different sewage systems, such as the degree of dilution and the time waste spends in transit before being sampled?