Want to sell on Amazon? Businesses must weigh pros, cons

"It's sort of necessary to have a presence there for legitimacy," says Cunningham, owner of Leather Head Sports, a Glen Rock, New Jersey-based manufacturer of custom-made baseballs, footballs and other balls. "It is where people first look when they want to shop."

But Cunningham has learned that listing a product doesn't automatically generate strong sales — he needs to advertise on Amazon to help his products be more visible.

While many companies want Amazon to help them get established, older businesses want to increase sales. Lisa Levin, who sells soap, shampoo and other products found in hotel bathrooms, began selling them on Amazon a year ago because her company, Pharmacopia, didn't have facilities to ship directly to consumers.

"We felt it would be the fastest way to get our products out," says Levin, whose company is based in Mill Valley, California.

Levin sees another plus. She's able to determine from Amazon's data collection and analysis that her customers come to Amazon specifically for her products. She also is pleased with the rating system that helps drive more sales.