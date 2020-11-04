Walter Wallace video set for release; officers identified

More than 90 people have been arrested and about 50 police officers injured in clashes with protesters and vandals, including the 1,000 or so who suddenly swarmed a shopping center the following night, breaking windows and stealing merchandise. That scene erupted on the other side of the city, miles from Wallace’ neighborhood, where protests were underway.

A lawyer for the family has said they do not want the officers charged with murder because they believe they lacked the proper training and equipment.

“When you come to a scene where somebody is in a mental crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with it is a gun ... where are the proper tools for the job?” lawyer Shaka Johnson said last week.

The local Fraternal Order of Police said it welcomed the release of the evidence, and decried Mayor Jim Kenney's use of the term “police violence” to describe it.

“The real violence was perpetrated by a knife-wielding man, who confronted our police officers," President John McNesby said in a statement. “These officers followed their training and police department policy. It’s completely inappropriate that these officers continue to be vilified for doing their job.”