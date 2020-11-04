Walter Wallace video released; officers identified

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s district attorney vowed Wednesday to make his own decision about whether to charge two officers in the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. and not to rely solely on the police investigation.

The comments from District Attorney Larry Krasner came just before the city released 911 calls, police body camera video and other evidence in Wallace’s death last month.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw identified the two patrol officers who opened fire on Wallace as Officers Sean Matarazzo, 25, and Thomas Munz, 26. Neither had more than three years of experience in the department.

Outlaw also pledged to put reforms in place by late next year that includes more deescalation training for police and better coordination with mental health specialists.

The evidence shows that Wallace, 27, a Black man, was killed outside his house within one minute of the officers' arrival, Krasner said. Family members have said they called 911 to seek help as he went through a mental health crisis. Police said he ignored commands to drop a knife when they fatally shot him.