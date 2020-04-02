Walmart closes warehouse in Pennsylvania after workers test positive for COVID-19
Vice President Mike Pence, center, tours a Walmart Distribution Center Wednesday April 1, 2020, in Gordonsville, Va. 

 Associated Press

Walmart has temporarily closed a Pennsylvania fulfillment center after workers tested positive for the virus.

The retailer said it closed the center in Bethlehem on Wednesday night so it can be cleaned and sanitized. The center, which processes online orders and employs nearly 1,800, will be closed until Monday, said Walmart spokesman Kory Lundberg.

When workers return, Walmart will provide gloves and masks and take employees’ temperatures before they begin their shifts, part of a new policy announced by the retail giant for all its stores and warehouses, according to Lundberg.

Workers have expressed grave concern about the conditions in Bethlehem, saying that they have been forced to operate in tight quarters and that the facility wasn't being cleaned properly.

