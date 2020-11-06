Wallace family calls for firing of officers, police reforms

PHILADELPHIA — The family of Walter Wallace Jr. called Friday for the officers who fatally shot the Black man to be fired and asked that some of the city’s more than $700 million police budget be diverted to mental health services.

However, on the eve of his funeral, they said they won't press for the two relatively junior officers who opened fire to be charged in the death. The family will instead accept the decision made by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Lawyer Shaka Johnson spoke for the family at a City Hall news conference a day before Saturday's planned funeral for Wallace, 27, a father of nine who had been receiving mental health services.

Both city officials and the family agree he was killed less than a minute after police arrived at the address for a third time on Oct. 26. The Fraternal Order of Police — the union for police officers — said the officers did nothing wrong as Wallace ignored repeated commands to drop a knife during the encounter outside the family home. Both officers are in their mid-20s, with a few years on the force.

Johnson called for the city to divert some of its police budget to a separate hotline that families could call to get trained professionals, instead of armed officers, to respond to mental health crises.