Virus tracing app could go live in Pennsylvania in August

It is designed to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. It relies on Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus.

The identity of app users will be protected by encryption and anonymous identifier beacons that change frequently, the companies have said.

Several states have rolled out apps using other approaches, such as satellite-based GPS location tracking, but there’s little evidence they have been successful. One of the first to launch, in Utah, has since disabled locating-tracking features.

In Pennsylvania, getting an app into operation is of the utmost importance before schools reopen for the fall semester, the Department of Health said in its contract proposal.

Its selection process for an app includes a requirement where the developer should have already been thoroughly tested in other states or jurisdictions.

A contract with NearForm isn’t signed, the department said.