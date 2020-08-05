Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

They got there at the start of the window, but after 50 minutes it looked as if the wait would be another hour. Others who had gone through the line told them that they wouldn't get their results until five days later, a Monday, at the earliest. They were planning to travel the next day, so they gave up.

"Monday would have been pointless, so we left the line," Schumacher said.

The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. has topped 4.7 million, with new cases running at nearly 60,000 a day on average, down from more than 70,000 in the second half of July.

U.S. testing is built on highly sensitive molecular tests that detect the genetic code of the coronavirus. Although the test is considered the gold standard for accuracy, experts increasingly say the country's overburdened lab system is incapable of keeping pace with the outbreak and producing results within two or three days, the time frame crucial to isolating patients and containing the virus.

"They're doing as good a job as they possibly can do, but the current system will not allow them to keep up with the demand," said Mara Aspinall of Arizona State University's College of Health Solutions.