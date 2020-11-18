Virus surge places strain on Pennsylvania's contact tracers

Amy Serfass, a nurse from Lehighton, in Carbon County, received her positive coronavirus test on Nov. 11 but has yet to be contacted by a case investigator.

Serfass was quick to be in touch with the people she was around but questioned how to go about it: “Who do I contact and who don't I contact? How far do I go back? I’m a nurse, but it’s still confusing to me.”

Serfass said she is somewhat surprised that no public health official has contacted her, “but then I kind of understand with the numbers the way they are.”

Pennsylvania is now reporting an average of nearly 5,300 new virus cases each day, up 125% in two weeks. Hospitalizations, deaths and the testing positivity rate are up sharply, as well.

With the virus surging, Pennsylvania has started to prioritize who gets a call.

First, people in nursing homes and other congregate care settings that are most vulnerable to COVID-19, then people with underlying health conditions for whom the disease could also be serious or fatal, then people in communities with the most significant outbreaks.