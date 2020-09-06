Viral Questions: COVID mutations and mosquito transmission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Here is a look at two questions recently answered by the Associated Press.

Has the coronavirus mutated in any significant way?

It doesn't seem to have changed in a way that makes people less or more sick. There's some evidence that a specific mutation called D614G may have made it easier for the virus to be transmitted between people. But not all scientists are convinced, and it's hard to say how strong any such effect might be.

The D614G mutation, which appeared quite early in the pandemic, has since become so common that most outbreaks are caused by strains that carry it.

It's normal for viruses to mutate over time, but most genetic changes don't affect their behavior.

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

No. While mosquitoes can spread some diseases, most notably malaria, experts say COVID-19 is not among them.