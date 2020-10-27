Viral Questions: Can I celebrate Halloween during the pandemic?

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Can I celebrate Halloween during the pandemic?

Yes, but probably not like you normally would. Health experts say some Halloween traditions like crowding on doorsteps for candy and inching your way through haunted houses heighten the risk of spreading COVID-19 and should be avoided.

But there are ways to adapt celebrations.

Outdoor pumpkin carving, a virtual or neighborhood costume parade or a scary movie marathon at home are some options that minimize contact with strangers.

"There are lots of creative ways to approach this and make this year memorable," said Dr. Colleen S. Kraft, who specializes in infectious diseases at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

If you're venturing out, experts say to keep a 6-foot distance from others and sanitize hands regularly as you normally would.

Protective face coverings — plastic costume masks don't count — should also be a part of every Halloween get-up, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.