Video that shows Allentown officer with knee on man's neck sparks fury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Video posted on social media that shows a Pennsylvania police officer with his knee on a man's neck while trying to restrain him has prompted protests and a demand from the local Black Lives Matter group to suspend the officers involved.

The video shot Saturday night from a passerby's vehicle shows Allentown officers restraining a man on the ground outside the emergency room of the Sacred Heart Campus of St. Luke's Hospital. An officer has his elbow on the man's neck before switching to a knee to hold him down while other officers restrained his arms.

The man does not appear to be resisting during the video.

Allentown Police released a statement Sunday night saying the interaction is being investigated and additional videos are being reviewed.

The department released its use of force policy earlier this month, five weeks after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped responding. Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

The policy prohibits neck restraints and chokeholds. It says that officers should only use the amount of force necessary to control the situation.