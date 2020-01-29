Victim rights amendment, on hold since vote, heads to court

A single jurist, Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler, issued an injunction in late October at the request of the state League of Women Voters and a registered voter.

Ceisler ruled the amendment would have profound and irreversible consequences for the rights of people accused of crimes and for the criminal justice system. She said the referendum did not fully inform voters about what it would do and that the amendment improperly combined several elements that should be voted separately.

The state's defense attorneys' association also warned the court in a Dec. 16 brief that the amendment would undermine the rights of the accused and that it would grant status to people as victims when the accused has not been convicted of anything.

But the four voters who support the amendment have said its provisions are sufficiently interrelated and that the vast majority of its elements are already state law.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the defendant in the case, supports making the votes official, and her lawyers told Ceisler that the referendum’s various elements all related to the single purpose of advancing victims’ rights.