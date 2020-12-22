Vaccine injury claims could face bureaucratic 'black hole'

"It is a great argument for the antivaxxers to say, 'Oh, my God, this is dangerous and if something happens to you, the program is … going to turn their back to you,'" said Meyers, former chair of a government advisory group for the vaccine court.

Meyers said it would be helpful to know specifically why each claim was approved or rejected in the compensation program but it doesn't release even the most basic details such as the kinds of sicknesses people claim they got from vaccines.

Vaccine lawyer Toale believes one of the biggest reasons for rejection is the one-year filing deadline. She recalled receiving dozens of calls from people saying they had been sickened by H1N1 vaccines a decade ago, some complaining of possible symptoms from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare immune system disorder that can result in paralysis or death.

"They were all way too late," she said. "There was nothing we could do."

That was the case for Christina Grim of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, who said she filed a claim about a year after learning from her mother's doctor that an H1N1 vaccination had likely triggered the Guillain-Barre syndrome that killed the 76-year-old day-care worker.