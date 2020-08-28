Utility regulators leave moratorium on shutoffs in place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania state utility regulators have effectively extended a moratorium preventing utilities from terminating service to non-paying customers for three more weeks while the state fights the spread of the coronavirus.

The four-member panel of two Democrats and two Republicans postponed a vote on Thursday's agenda until Sept. 17, after deadlocking twice on motions to lift the moratorium over the summer.

The utility commission slapped a moratorium on shutoffs in March as Gov. Tom Wolf was in the midst of a cascade of shutdown orders to help stop the spread of the virus.

In other coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:

Higher ed instruction

Bloomsburg University is the latest Pennsylvania school to shift all instruction to remote learning starting Monday after it saw an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

"With care and concern for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, their families, and our neighbors in the town of Bloomsburg, it is clear that we must make this transition and modify our on-campus operations to protect our community from the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus," the university's president, Bashar W. Hanna, said in a statement Thursday.