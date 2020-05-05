US senators seek probe of veterans homes after virus deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A group of U.S. senators is seeking an investigation into the Department of Veterans Affairs' oversight of homes for aging veterans amid a spate of coronavirus deaths at the state-run centers.

In a letter sent Tuesday, the senators asked the head of the Government Accountability Office to look into the VA and states' roles in ensuring veterans get proper care at the homes and whether the agency or states have a system to "capture real time spikes in mortality rates," among other things.

"Given the importance of State Veterans Homes in VA's overall portfolio for providing institutional care to veterans and our ongoing concerns about VA's role monitoring states' operation of these facilities, we would like GAO to conduct a more detailed examination of VA's oversight of State Veterans Homes' quality of care," Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Jon Tester of Montana, and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania wrote.

Their request comes as outrage builds over the death of more than 70 veterans sickened by the coronavirus at a home in Massachusetts. State and federal officials are now investigating the deaths at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, where an additional 80 veterans and 81 staff members have tested positive for the virus. It's one of the deadliest known outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the U.S.