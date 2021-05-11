US schools fight to keep students amid fear of dropout surge

"I went to a house of a young man the day before Thanksgiving and found that he had self-isolated in his room because of a mental health issue," she said. "That is very common. Whatever happens in the community and in the world, we are a micro-system of that."

The pandemic also has taken a toll on students at North Grand High School in Chicago.

Principal Emily Feltes said some of her students took on jobs to support their families and others fell ill. Her students returned for part-time in-person instruction in April, but she's worried that dropout numbers will rise.

"We have done everything that we think that we can to try to re-engage kids — to try to help them. And I know that my colleagues are all working really hard too," she said. "But the reality is that this has been a worldwide and a national trauma."

Persuading reluctant students to return isn't easy. At Orange County Public Schools in the Orlando, Florida, area, substitute teacher Patrice Pullen was assigned in December to oversee a group of 13 seniors who fell behind during virtual learning. She said it became clear on her first day that her most important job would be "rebranding" the students, who had come to see themselves as failures.