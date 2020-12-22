US public school enrollment dips as virus disrupts education

The data, which in many states is preliminary, offers the clearest picture yet of the pandemic's devastating toll on public school enrollment — a decline that could eventually have dire consequences for school budgets that are based on headcounts. But even more alarming, educators say, is that some of the students who left may not be in school at all.

"I would like to hope that many of them are from homes where their parents have taken responsibility on their own to provide for their education," said Pedro Noguera, the dean of the University of Southern California's Rossier School of Education, adding that affluent families will have an easier time doing that. "My fear is that large numbers have simply gotten discouraged and given up."

So far, many states have held off on making school budget cuts in the face of enrollment declines. But if enrollment doesn't rise, funding will be hit.

"We've been trying to scream from the hilltops for quite some time that this is happening," Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's schools superintendent, said of the enrollment declines. "And it could be a national crisis if we don't put some elbow grease into it."