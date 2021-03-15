US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks

The pandemic has strained prisons already struggling with low staffing rates and subpar health care. Low vaccination rates among officers could push prisons to their breaking point. At the height of the outbreak behind bars, several states had to call in the National Guard to temporarily run the facilities because so many staff members had called out sick or refused to work.

At FCI Miami, officers are constantly shuttling sick and elderly prisoners to the hospital, Troitino said. As a result, a skeleton crew of staff is left to operate the prison. Unvaccinated staff only compound the problem as they run the risk of getting sick when outbreaks crop up in the prisons.

"A lot of employees get scared when they find out, 'Oh, we had an outbreak in a unit, 150 inmates have COVID,'" Troitino said. "Everybody calls in sick."

Part of the resistance to the vaccine is widespread misinformation among correctional staff, said Brian Dawe, a former correctional officer and national director of One Voice United, a policy and advocacy group for officers. A majority of people in law enforcement lean right, Dawe said. "They get a lot of their information from the right-wing media outlets," he said. "A lot of them believe you don't have to wear masks. That it's like the flu." National polls have shown that Republicans without college degrees are the most resistant to the vaccine.