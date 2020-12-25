US plants hope to maintain production despite virus threat

But as it will be months before many people will be able to get vaccinated, factories will remain vulnerable.

"Even though we are doing OK now, this virus can spread rapidly in areas," said Mark Lauritsen, director of the food processing and meatpacking division for the United Food and Commercial Workers International union. "I worry every day that this virus will explode in one of our plants again, even with all the precautions that we've taken."

At auto plants and factories in other industries where the United Auto Workers union represents workers, cases have risen slightly since around Halloween, but nearly all have been traced to outside of the plants, said UAW President Rory Gamble.

Since reopening in May after an eight-week shutdown, three workers from Fiat Chrysler factories near Detroit have died from the virus, raising fear among thousands of workers.

Gamble said much of the fear has come from misinformation about workers catching the virus in factories, which is not true.

"They need to have a complete understanding that we're doing everything we can to keep them safe," Gamble said. "Because they have a right to be afraid."