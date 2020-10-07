US medical supply chains failed, and COVID deaths followed

Experts agree that one solution is a massive investment in U.S. manufacturing that not only allows existing companies to expand, but guarantees a long-term market for medical supplies that are more expensive than those made by Asian competitors. There is no sign that this is going to happen.

"The challenge really is that China has 50% of the world's production capacity, particularly for masks. So are we going to move an entire supply chain over?" said Cameron Johnson, a Shanghai-based trade consultant. "It's just not going to happen. Manufacturing, as we know it, is never going to return."

In Fort Worth, Prestige Ameritech is focused on the moment, bracing for more mask demand as people return to school, work and indoor events. But the future looks grim.

"The bottom line is China can sell masks into the U.S. market in my territory for cheaper than my raw material costs," said Reese. "People can stand up and wave the flag, and we all do, but the truth is, there has to be a fundamental change to make all that happen."

Continued shortage

Even as she grew sicker, Sandra Oldfield worried about mask shortages. This spring, as paramedics raced to her home, her thoughts were with the EMTs. Would they have the face masks they need, or would they be exposed to infection, as she was?