US judge says Philadelphia injection site plan doesn't violate drug law

US judge says Philadelphia injection site plan doesn't violate drug law

{{featured_button_text}}
Supervised Injection Sites-Philadelphia

Protesters assemble a makeshift memorial to people who died of drug overdoses last year during a demonstration in support of a proposed supervised injection site, outside the federal courthouse in Philadelphia.

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge in Philadelphia issued a final ruling Tuesday that paves the way for a nonprofit group to open a supervised injection site to combat the city’s opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh found that the Safehouse group's plan doesn’t violate federal drug laws because the intent is to reduce drug use, not perpetuate it.

“We are grateful that the court has once again found that saving lives is not a crime,” Safehouse board member Ronda Goldfein said Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain vowed to keep fighting the plan and appeal the ruling to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“What Safehouse proposes is a radical experiment that would invite thousands of people onto its property for the purpose of injecting illegal drugs,” he said Tuesday.

Goldfein has said she hopes local authorities would resist McSwain's threat to crack down on clients using the facility. The opening has been on hold while McSwain argues that the plan violates a 1980s-era drug law known as the “crackhouse statute.” Both the mayor and the city's district attorney support the facility.

There were more than 1,100 overdose deaths in Philadelphia in 2018.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Farm bankruptcies on the rise
State

Farm bankruptcies on the rise

Farm bankruptcies across the U.S. rose again in 2019, as a prolonged slump in commodity prices, poor weather and the ongoing trade war with China squeezed farmers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News