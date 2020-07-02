US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%

Still, Thursday's jobs report will be based on data gathered in the second week of June, so it will still likely reflect an improving hiring trend. Last week's plateau in hours worked will instead affect the July jobs figures, to be released in early August.

"Whatever picture the jobs report gives us, things have become worse since then," said Julia Pollak, a labor economist at ZipRecruiter.

In addition to the renewed shutdowns across the Sun Belt, New York City has postponed plans to reopen indoor seating at restaurants in the face of more confirmed virus cases. Such moves are causing another round of layoffs or will limit future hiring.

McDonald's has paused its reopening efforts nationwide. And Apple said it will re-close 30 more of its U.S. stores, on top of 47 it had already shut down for a second time.

Economists have long warned that the economic benefits of allowing businesses to reopen would prove short-lived if the virus wasn't brought under control. Until most Americans feel confident enough to dine out, travel, shop or congregate in groups without fear of infection, restaurants, hotels and retailers won't have enough demand to justify rehiring all their previous workers.