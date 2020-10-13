Uptick for retiree checks in 2021 amid coronavirus worries

The former vice president would raise Social Security taxes by applying the payroll tax to earnings above $400,000 a year. The 12.4% tax, equally distributed among employees and employers, currently only applies to the first $137,700 of a person's earnings. The tax increase would pay for Biden's proposed benefit expansions and also extend the life of program's trust fund by five years, to 2040, according to the nonpartisan Urban Institute.

Jane Whilden lives in a household that leans heavily on Social Security. The southern New Jersey resident retired early from a local government job to serve as the main caregiver for her family, including her mother and her husband, a retired trucker.

The program should be top of the list for the presidential candidates, she said.

"Everybody's getting older and we need to know what's going on," said Whilden. "I haven't heard what they're going to do. You just hear all sorts of negative things."

The COLA is only part of the annual financial calculation for seniors. Medicare's "Part B" premium for outpatient care usually gets announced in the fall as well. That amount generally increases, so at least some of any additional Social Security raise goes to health care premiums.