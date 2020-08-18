Universities scramble to deal with virus outbreaks

Many schools already have flipped from in-person classes to mainly online in recent weeks, and more are expected to do so, said David Long of Tuscany Strategy Consulting, which teamed up with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation to develop reopening recommendations for colleges and universities.

"It's because it's so difficult to create these systems where everybody is essentially behaving appropriately, meaning social distancing, wearing PPE and not gathering in groups," he said, referring to personal protective equipment. "It's challenging when you're trying to control behavior in young adults, particularly in areas that are outside the classroom and off campus."

Some schools are opting for social contracts and strict codes of conduct as a way for students to keep pressure on their classmates, he said.

Among universities moving ahead with in-person fall classes is Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, where a dozen students tested positive last month after an off-campus gathering. Classes start Aug. 26 and students are moving into dorms this weekend.

"We have tweaked the move in process this year and are requiring students to sign up for a time slot so we can keep things spaced out and distanced," university spokeswoman Renee Charles said.