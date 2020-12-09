UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and BioNTech said they were working with investigators "to better understand each case and its causes.''

Late-stage trials of the vaccine found "no serious safety concerns," the companies said. More than 42,000 people have received two doses of the shot during those trials.

"In the pivotal phase three clinical trial, this vaccine was generally well tolerated with no serious safety concerns reported by the independent Data Monitoring Committee," the companies said.

Documents published by the two companies showed that people with a history of severe allergic reactions were excluded from the trials, and doctors were advised to look out for such reactions in trial participants who weren't previously known to have severe allergies.

Even in non-emergency situations, health authorities must closely monitor new vaccines and medications because studies in tens of thousands of people can't detect a rare risk that would affect 1 in 1 million.

Dr. Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, said there is a "very small" chance of an allergic reaction to any vaccine.

The MHRA last week gave emergency authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, making Britain the first country to allow its widespread use.