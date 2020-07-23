U.S. attorney: Canceling Philadelphia parades but not protests unconstitutional

U.S. attorney: Canceling Philadelphia parades but not protests unconstitutional

U.S Attorney William McSwain of Philadelphia told city officials that it is unconstitutional to allow spontaneous protests while canceling parades and large events as a safety measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

In a Wednesday letter, McSwain wrote that the city cannot pick and choose what speech to protect.

“The First Amendment protects peaceful public speech on any topic regardless of the views expressed, regardless of whether the government views the speech as important, and regardless of the popularity of the speech," McSwain wrote.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced last week that the city would not grant permits to planned outdoor events with more than 50 people or 25 people for indoor events through the end of February. That effectively canceled events such as the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Mummers’ parade on New Years Day.

Kenney's office disagreed with McSwain and said it hoped that the Trump administration — McSwain is the president's appointee — is not trying to quell peaceful protests.

“We are trying to save lives, and we are confident that this approach protects the residents of this city from a surge in COVID-19 while safeguarding the constitutional right to free speech,“ Kenney spokesperson Mike Dunn wrote in an email.

