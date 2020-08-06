Tugboats remove barge that got stuck under Philly bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA — Tugboats have hauled away a barge that broke loose during Tropical Storm Isaias and lodged itself under a bridge.

The Vine Street Expressway Bridge reopened Thursday to Interstate 676 traffic in both directions after the barge was freed. The issue had forced drivers to find alternate routes in the city.

The Army Corps of Engineers was using the barge to dredge the Schuylkill River when it came loose in the rain-swollen river during Isaias on Tuesday.

Inspectors have not found any serious structural damage to the span, transportation officials said. A bracket that was bent will need to be replaced, officials said, but that was not threatening the bridge.

SEPTA resumed commuter rail service that was suspended as a precaution when the barge hit the bridge.

