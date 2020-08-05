Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 8

The National Weather Service has confirmed that tornadoes touched down in Bucks and Montgomery counties during Tuesday's storm.

The weather service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said more details would be provided later such as the strength and exact location of the storms, which were among six that struck the region. Tornadoes also touched down in Ocean and Cape May counties in New Jersey, Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware and Queen Anne's County, Maryland.

Bucks County government officials said in a Twitter post that high winds on Tuesday around Doylestown Hospital partially tore the roof off the day care center at Children's Village, a private preschool on the hospital grounds, and overturned and moved around vehicles in the parking lot.

Doylestown Health said four children and some staff members were treated for minor injuries, and all of the children were moved to a local middle school to reunite with family.

An eastern Pennsylvania coroner on Wednesday released the name of a woman who died after her vehicle was swept away by floodwaters. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Yesenia Then, 44, of Allentown, was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after her vehicle entered high water in Upper Saucon Township and was swept downstream. An autopsy is slated Thursday.