Transit systems face plunging ridership amid virus fears

"We certainly have seen a durable level of ridership," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. "We get every indication from the timing of the trips that many of these folks are health care workers and health care personnel."

The coronavirus aid bill approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump included $25 billion in public transit grants to help agencies contend with the coronavirus. MBTA chief financial officer Mary Ann O'Hara has said the system should be eligible for about $840 million of those funds. The beleaguered transit system — which was already struggling to replace 30-year-old subway and trolley cars — is projecting a $231 million budget deficit for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

The T, as it's known locally, is looking to stretch those federal dollars. In part because of statutory base revenue it receives from the state, about three-fourths of the federal funds — well over $600 million — can be applied to the upcoming 2021 fiscal year, state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said.

"Some other transit agencies are being forced to use a higher proportion for their current fiscal year, and that's not true for the T," she said.

Joe Aiello, chair of the Fiscal and Management Control Board, said the T is also watching transit systems elsewhere.