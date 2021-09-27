Transgender women with felony past fight name change rules

PHILADELPHIA — Transgender women in Pennsylvania tried again Monday to knock down state rules that govern legal name changes for people with felony records.

The state requires them to wait two years after completing their sentence to apply for a name change. People who have committed the most serious felonies, including rape and murder, are barred from changing their legal names. The 1998 rules are meant to enhance public safety and thwart fraud attempts.

However, advocate say the transgender community simply wants the right to use names that match their identities rather than their dead or given names. Gabriel Arkles, senior counsel of the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund, said his clients risk being harassed if they apply for jobs, or are stopped by police, and show identification that doesn't match their gender identities.

"For the people it affects, it has such a profound affect," Arkles said. “Our clients are transgender people who are just trying to live their lives and are not trying to commit any fraud.”

Similar efforts have been underway in other states, with varying degrees of success, he said.