Tornado confirmed in western Pa. early Wednesday as storms tear roof off church, cut power

APOLLO, Pa. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania amid storms that knocked down trees and utility lines, ripped the roofs off a church and brewery and blew away an airport hanger.

Forecasters said examination of radar data confirmed the presence of the tornado early Wednesday near Tarentum in Allegheny County. A meteorologist had been dispatched to conduct a full tornado survey to provide further details such as timing, track and intensity.

Storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds hit early Wednesday but had mostly left the state by late morning. The storm also tore the roof off of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church and a brewery in the Westmoreland County community of New Kensington. Winds also blew away a hanger at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.

Roughly 61,000 utility customers were without service early Wednesday, mostly in western areas of the state. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Duquesne Light reported about 25,000 outages, and West Penn Power said about 19,000 customers were without power throughout the greater Pittsburgh area as of noon Wednesday.

