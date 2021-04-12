Time to party? Events industry still uncertain about COVID

Although weddings and other big celebrations are going back on the calendar in the U.S., business owners who make those events happen expect a slow recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

Lauren Schaefer is getting more inquiries about her wedding coordination services now that President Joe Biden has sped up the timetable for all adults to be eligible for vaccinations. Schaefer's company, The Get Together Events Co., does business in New York, Chicago and Nashville and has booked 60 weddings for this year, close to the 69 she did in 2019.

But Schaefer still sees a lot of caution; couples whose dream is to have a big wedding aren't sure about booking a date amid continuing restrictions on the size of gatherings in many parts of the country. Some state and local governments also have limits on wedding traditions like cocktail hours and dance floors.

"I tell clients, if you feel comfortable having a wedding under today's restrictions, let's move forward hopefully things will get better from there," Schaefer says.

Even as inquiries and bookings pick up, uncertainty hangs over event planners, caterers and other businesses involved in putting on events. It's not just government restrictions — many people are still uneasy about large gatherings.