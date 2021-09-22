TikTok video trend of damaging restrooms, stealing items bedevil US schools

Some school officials are reluctant to say much about "devious licks," which is slang for theft. In Virginia, Fairfax County Public Schools spokesperson Kathleen Miller emailed that officials were aware of several incidents of property damage and that "disciplinary action has and will be taken."

Outside of that statement, Miller noted that the school district was saying little to avoid "encouraging copy-cat behavior."

A spokesperson said TikTok was removing "devious licks" content and redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to discourage the behavior and that it doesn't allow content that "promotes or enables criminal activities."

While some school officials say they don't know what caused the "devious licks" challenge to go viral, others chalk it up to a desire for peers' attention or adolescents' lack of impulse control. Some incidents have involved smashing things, like bathroom mirrors and sinks.

Dunn said that his Kansas high school has a tradition of senior pranks that led someone to set chickens loose inside last year. But he said some students are starting to worry about the repercussions of "devious licks," not only for kids who get caught but also for big events as the school tries to prevent thefts. His newspaper wrote about "devious licks" this week.