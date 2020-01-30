Thorny trade-offs in Trump administration's Medicaid deal

Verma said the federal government would monitor a state's performance, acting not only as a fiscal bean counter but also to protect Medicaid recipients.

"There would be very strong monitoring from the federal government," she said. "If a state set up something that was onerous ... that would be an impetus for the federal government to take action."

Medicaid is a $600 billion federal-state program that covers about 70 million low-income people, from elderly nursing home residents to many newborns. President Barack Obama's health care law gave states the option of expanding it. Most states have done so, covering millions more able-bodied adults. Polls show the program has widespread public support.

With President Donald Trump already getting poor marks from the public for his handling of health care, the Medicaid plan is likely to provide another set of election-year arguments for Democrats. It dovetails with Trump administration efforts to restrain spending on other programs that help the poor, including food stamps and housing assistance.

Early on as a presidential candidate Trump promised to protect Medicaid. "Every Republican wants to do a big number on Social Security, they want to do it on Medicare, they want to do it on Medicaid," he said at a 2015 event in New Hampshire. "And we can't do that."