Temple classes move online for remainder of fall after coronavirus cases spike

PHILADELPHIA — Temple University announced Thursday that the majority of classes will shift online through the end of the fall semester amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases among students.

In an emailed statement attributed to the university's president and provost, the university said they had tried in-person classes because students had overwhelmingly expressed a preference to come back to campus. But after talking to officials at the city Health Department, the university's leadership decided to shift about 95% of classes online.

Students living on campus can opt to leave by Sept. 13, and the university will refund charges for housing and meal plans. But officials said students will be allowed to stay and services such as health services will remain in place.

"We know this is disappointing for the many students and their families who had hoped for an on-campus experience. Please know that if the data supported a decision to safely continue the fall semester experience on campus, we would have made every effort to do so," the statement said. "Unfortunately, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are simply too great for our students, faculty, staff and neighboring community."