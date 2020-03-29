Teams, toddlers and cabinets: The joys of working from home

"I'm not an educator!" Williams said. "I'm used to helping with homework, but I am unable to teach thought-out lectures and work. It's overwhelming!"

This plunge into the unknown, accelerated by the growing number of states ordering residents to stay home, could impact how the U.S. weathers an almost certain recession. That will also depend on how well individuals and their families can manage the complications of studying and conducting business from home — at least for the subset of employees with desk jobs and the ability to do their work remotely.

Tech companies are pledging to avert more serious disruptions by increasing data capacity to handle the onslaught of newly quarantined workers and students. Tuesday mornings used to be the peak time for video conference platform Zoom, but now there's an ongoing demand for that amount of data, said Kelly Steckelberg, chief financial officer of the San Jose, California-based company.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steckelberg said the company has accelerated the opening of two new U.S. data centers to meet the demand and is adding servers to its existing 17 data centers around the world. Cisco, which runs the Webex video conference service, said it has prepared itself for "sustained peaks" in the U.S. after already handling a doubling of usage in Asian countries including China, Japan and South Korea.