Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes

Many who work as substitutes are retired teachers such as 67-year-old Margaret Henderson, of Phoenix, who said she will not return as she had planned.

"I don't want to get called into a classroom where a teacher has called out because of the virus or to quarantine. ... And we know that's going to happen more and more," Henderson said. "There are still uncertainties about the safety of reopening the school buildings. Can you blame (substitutes) for not wanting to go in?"

In rural Iowa's Hinton Community Schools, Hinton High School Principal Phil Goetstouwers said the school is already down to a third of the substitute teachers it had last year. More than half of those are also willing to sub in other districts, he said, making it even more troublesome when teachers are absent.

Allen Little, who retired as a math teacher in Sioux City, Iowa, this past spring, said the "complexities" of teaching during the pandemic made him decide to retire three years earlier than he had planned. Although he anticipated returning to work as a part-time substitute this fall, fears about the virus are holding him back. He encouraged his son, who is studying to be a social studies teacher and who considered getting experience as a substitute, to weigh the risks carefully.

"We're thinking about students, our schools, our community with every decision we make," Little said. "But we also have to think about ourselves and our families. What's best for us, maybe more and more of us ... is not being inside the classrooms right now."