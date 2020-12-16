Take advantage of student loan breaks before 2020 ends

One exception could be recent college graduates whose loans have yet to enter repayment. Those could have multiple years of accrued interest.

For example, say you took out $5,500 in unsubsidized loans at 4% interest freshman year. Four years later, those loans could have accrued close to $900 in interest to be added to your principal balance when your grace period ends. If you pay that interest off before then, you'll stop future interest from growing on a bigger balance and pay less overall.

MacPhetres says the "fervor" around forgiveness has some borrowers balking at extra payments. But there are no guarantees that debt will be canceled.

"Unless something happens, you will be expected to go back into repayment," she says.

If your payments will be too expensive, reach out to your servicer about options like income-driven repayment.

GET OUT OF DEFAULT

Federal student loan default has consequences like wage garnishment and loss of tax refunds and Social Security payments. These actions are also scheduled to restart in February.

To avoid collection activities, address defaulted loans as soon as possible. You have two primary options to do this: consolidation and rehabilitation.