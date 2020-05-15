Syndrome linked to coronavirus in children detected in Pennsylvania

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Health Department on Friday confirmed that Pennsylvania has seen cases of a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert Thursday, state health officials contacted hospitals and learned they have been treating children diagnosed with the condition, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, Dr. Rachel Levine, the state health secretary, said Friday.

Levine could not provide additional details. Now that CDC has published a case definition, Pennsylvania hospitals will begin reporting new cases through the state’s data system, she said.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several kids in other states. A few children have died.

Some children may have symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a rare condition in children that can cause swelling and heart problems.