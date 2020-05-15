Syndrome linked to coronavirus in children detected in Pennsylvania

Syndrome linked to coronavirus in children detected in Pennsylvania

Virus Outbreak Inflammatory Condition Kids

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

 HOGP

The Health Department on Friday confirmed that Pennsylvania has seen cases of a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert Thursday, state health officials contacted hospitals and learned they have been treating children diagnosed with the condition, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, Dr. Rachel Levine, the state health secretary, said Friday.

Levine could not provide additional details. Now that CDC has published a case definition, Pennsylvania hospitals will begin reporting new cases through the state’s data system, she said.

The condition has been reported in at least 110 New York children and in several kids in other states. A few children have died.

Some children may have symptoms resembling Kawasaki disease, a rare condition in children that can cause swelling and heart problems.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News