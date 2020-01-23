Survivor stories spotlight Auschwitz liberation anniversary

“I grew up with this incredible sense of guilt and shock, which led me to question my own identity. How could people from my country commit these horrendous crimes?” said Schoeller, the photographer, explaining the impetus for the photo project. “It is very scary to see what is happening in Europe right now, that anti-Semitism has come back so strongly.”

Schoeller, a former assistant to Annie Leibovitz who is also renowned for his ‘hyper-detailed close ups’ of celebrities, took a series of intimate portraits of the 75 survivors that highlighted their weathered faces. Among those he bonded with during the photo shoots was Gluck, today an 80-year-old retired diamond merchant who lives in northern Israel.

Gluck's own life story is directly connected to Auschwitz, the notorious Nazi death camp whose very name has become almost synonymous with the Holocaust.

His parents were captured and sent there shortly after the Van den Stock family of Brussels took him in and sheltered him for three years. They were later recognized by Israel for their actions as Righteous Among the Nations, the country’s highest honor for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews. Their descendants maintain a relationship to this day with Gluck and his children.