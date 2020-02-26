Supervised drug injection site in Philadelphia is almost ready to open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Philadelphia residents at the news conference feared an increase in discarded needles, trash and crime. They also said the Safehouse organizers had not involved them in the decision.

“They don’t even know about it, and you’re opening up next week?” City Councilman Mark Squilla asked.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain, who had challenged the plan in court, vowed to appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“What Safehouse proposes is a radical experiment that would invite thousands of people onto its property for the purpose of injecting illegal drugs,” McSwain said Tuesday. He said the Justice Department and U.S. surgeon general also oppose the idea.

Under the Safehouse plan, people could bring drugs to the cliniclike setting, use them in a partitioned bay and get medical help if they overdose. They would also have access to counseling, treatment and other health services.