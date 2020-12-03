Sunoco Pipeline holds public meeting, but those who fought for it are still unsatisfied

After a two-and-a-half year struggle, Cumberland County residents got their chance for a somewhat-interactive meeting with Sunoco Pipeline officials, although some people were clearly left dissatisfied.
Tuesday night’s meeting could be viewed online and over the phone, with dozens of county residents logging on or calling in for a session that lasted roughly 75 minutes.
The session was the product of an order by the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, which came about as the result of a regulatory filing by Lower Frankford Township resident Wilmer Baker, who brought his concerns about an alleged lack of oversight of and by Sunoco before the PUC in a case that finalized earlier this year.
Sunoco representatives spent about 35 minutes going over the company’s safety protocols for the Mariner East pipelines, which run through Cumberland County and carry pressurized petrochemicals from hydrofracking sites in western Pennsylvania to the Marcus Hook processing site in Philadelphia.
The remainder of the session was dedicated to resident questions, although these could not be asked directly with callers relaying their questions to a Sunoco moderator, who then posed them to the Sunoco officials who appeared on the live webcast.
Former Cumberland County commissioner Jim Hertzler, who was a harsh critic of Sunoco’s public outreach until his retirement from county government a year ago, was left unconvinced.
“To me, it’s not up to the standards of a true public meeting,” Hertzler said. “It just baffles me as to how this is so hard. Why did you need an order from the Public Utility Commission to hold this meeting?”
In comments to The Sentinel earlier this week, Sunoco representatives defended the meeting’s format, given that an in-person back-and-forth with residents carried significant COVID-19 risks.
Baker had also criticized the structure of the meeting as not allowing for a dialogue, which he felt was against the spirit of what he had sought in the PUC case.
Baker was able to get in a question, although it pertained to an alleged spill of drilling fluid in the creek behind his home, which is the subject of further PUC action.
“This is a matter that’s involved in a lawsuit or litigation so we can’t really get into that tonight,” Sunoco representative Joe McGinn responded.
McGinn is the senior vice president for public and government affairs at Energy Transfer Partners, the company that controls the Sunoco pipeline network. Matt Gordon, ETP’s senior director of pipeline operations, also spoke Tuesday.
Gordon primarily dove into the safety details of the pipeline, reviewing the construction and monitoring of the three pipelines that cross Cumberland County and the state, mostly along the same right-of-way.
Those lines are Mariner East I, II, and IIx, the latter two of which just finished construction in the Midstate. Mariner East I was built starting in 1931 but later retrofitted for compressed fracking gases, although it will soon be converted back to refined petroleum products, Gordon and McGinn said.
Gordon said federal construction standards require the company to inspect 10% of its welds, and pressure-test the lines at 125% of their maximum operating pressure for four hours. The Sunoco lines exceed this, with ETP inspecting 100% of welds and testing at 125% of max pressure for eight hours, and regulatory agencies have “full visibility of testing records,” Gordon said.
Gordon also detailed the company’s leak detection methods, including ground patrols and airplane fly-overs to detect any liquids coming up from the buried pipelines. The company also uses a computerized system to detect any discrepancies in flow, and can quickly contact emergency dispatch in the affected area.
For residents, “we typically advise you to use your senses — sight, sound, and smell,” to pinpoint a leak, Gordon said.
“We don’t add odorants to the natural gas liquid pipelines but they do have a petroleum odor that can be detected if a leak is present,” Gordon said.
If a leak is detected, area residents should vacate the area on foot, moving uphill and upwind; once they have done so, it will be safer to use electronics, such as a cellphone, to call for help with less risk of ignition.
In some instances, Tuesday’s presentation hearkened back to the issues litigated at Baker’s hearing before the PUC last year. On Tuesday, for instance, Gordon said ETP has buried its pipelines to a depth of 48 inches, rather than the 30 inches that is more often the standard.
But during Baker’s hearing last year, Sunoco’s engineers argued that such depths were not regulatory requirements and were at the discretion of the operator, an argument made in defense of a portion of Mariner I that was and possibly still is exposed underwater in a stream bed near McLure’s Gap Road. Baker had argued the line was unsafe; Sunoco officials testified that it was structurally sound.
Some residents also questioned if ETP was doing enough to assist local first responders who may be burdened with responding to a leak.
McGinn and Gordon highlighted the company’s training program for local emergency personnel, of which it has conducted several in Cumberland County, as well ETP’s financial assistance to local responders, which totals $1 million in Pennsylvania, including a recent $11,000 donation to the Lisburn Community Fire Company in Lower Allen Township.
The company also employs emergency response contractors, although these contractors deal with the pipeline itself and not with assisting the surrounding community.
“The short answer is I don’t know,” McGinn said when asked if the company should be taking a more direct role in emergency response. “They’re the sort of things that need to be discussed at a government and company level.”
This is something advocates like Hertzler are still concerned about. For a company that marked a record $3.6 billion in profit in 2019, according to a report in the Houston Chronicle, Hertzler said he found it hard to believe that the company couldn’t do more to finance more response capacity in Cumberland County’s local fire departments, which are all volunteer-based.
“I don’t think there’s been enough acknowledgement that the burden and responsibility falls back on the folks who respond to pretty much every emergency under the sun, and they’re all volunteer,” Hertzler said. “It’s not like they [ETP] don’t have the wherewithal to provide a little more support to our volunteer first responders.”
Cumberland County’s dispute with ETP/Sunoco began after the company abruptly withdrew from a community meeting in Lower Frankford Township in July 2018, where Baker and other residents planned to confront the company over a multitude of drilling fluid leaks in the area during the construction of Mariner East II and IIx, many of which were documented by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and resulted in fines for the company.
The county government also took the company to task for what Hertzler and other officials described as “boiler-plate” responses to the county’s safety concerns.
After Baker’s hearing, a Pennsylvania administrative law judge issued an opinion requiring certain public outreach methods of Sunoco. In September of this year, the PUC upheld the opinion in part, ordering Tuesday’s meeting.
