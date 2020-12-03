Sunoco Pipeline holds public meeting, but those who fought for it are still unsatisfied

In some instances, Tuesday’s presentation hearkened back to the issues litigated at Baker’s hearing before the PUC last year. On Tuesday, for instance, Gordon said ETP has buried its pipelines to a depth of 48 inches, rather than the 30 inches that is more often the standard.

But during Baker’s hearing last year, Sunoco’s engineers argued that such depths were not regulatory requirements and were at the discretion of the operator, an argument made in defense of a portion of Mariner I that was and possibly still is exposed underwater in a stream bed near McLure’s Gap Road. Baker had argued the line was unsafe; Sunoco officials testified that it was structurally sound.

Some residents also questioned if ETP was doing enough to assist local first responders who may be burdened with responding to a leak.

McGinn and Gordon highlighted the company’s training program for local emergency personnel, of which it has conducted several in Cumberland County, as well ETP’s financial assistance to local responders, which totals $1 million in Pennsylvania, including a recent $11,000 donation to the Lisburn Community Fire Company in Lower Allen Township.

The company also employs emergency response contractors, although these contractors deal with the pipeline itself and not with assisting the surrounding community.