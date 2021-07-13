Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks — are schools next?

Ford said she definitely plans to get her daughter vaccinated but hadn't done so because there wasn't much time between the start of camp and the government's authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in May.

A note posted on the camp's Facebook page showed that the camp nurse and several other staff members and volunteers were among those infected. Staff members at the camp did not return a call for comment.

JoAnn Martin, administrator of the public health agency in surrounding Pettis County, lamented the difficulty in getting people to take the virus seriously and get vaccinated.

"It has been a challenge since the first case," she said. "You have people who still say it is not real. You have people who say it is a cold. You have people who say what is the big deal. You have people who say it is all a government plot."

Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious disease specialist, said he isn't surprised by the outbreaks as camps reopen this year after being closed last summer. He said he had his doubts that some camps "thought through all the implications of camping during COVID."