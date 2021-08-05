Suit: 'Abandoned' man dies in York hospital waiting room

“Our hearts go out to this patient’s family. This was a tragic situation,” WellSpan said in a written statement.

The suit blamed Odoms' death on understaffing. WellSpan knew for at least a year that its emergency department was dangerously understaffed, but failed to do anything about it, according to court documents.

“As shocking as that video is, it was predictable based on the depths of the staffing shortage that was known about and not remedied for a long time before he arrived there that day,” Casey, who is based in Philadelphia, said in a phone interview.

Pennsylvania health regulators who conducted an investigation after Odoms’ death flagged multiple violations, including that WellSpan York failed to properly monitor and treat him, and that a key nurse was working multiple roles on the day he arrived via ambulance. The hospital agreed to bring on extra staff and take other remedial steps.

The suit said the hospital gave a misleading account of Odoms' care when officials got in touch with his family after his death in August 2019.