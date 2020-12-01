Study: Students falling behind in math during pandemic

The Renaissance Learning analysis looked at results from 5 million students in grades 1-8 who took Star Early Literacy reading or math assessments in fall 2019 and 2020. It found students of all grades were performing below expectations in math at the beginning of the school year, with some grades 12 or more weeks behind.

Black, Hispanic, American Indian and students in schools serving largely low-income families fared worse but the pandemic so far hasn't widened existing achievement gaps, the Renaissance report said.

NWEA said that while it saw some differences by racial and ethnic groups emerging in its data, it was too early to draw conclusions.

Andre Pecina, assistant superintendent of student services at Golden Plains Unified School District in San Joaquin, California, said his district has scrambled to stem learning loss by issuing devices to all of its students, but the district continues to struggle with connectivity for students at home.

Students who are typically 1.5 grades behind are now two grades behind, he said.

"We've really just gone back to the basics where we're focusing on literacy and math. That's all we do," Pecina said.

"I feel like we're trying our best," he said. "Our students are engaged, but it's not optimal. The learning environment is not optimal."