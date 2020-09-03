Study: Electronics could stop 40% of big truck rear crashes

AAA and other groups that have studied automatic emergency braking and other driver assist features have found that they don't work properly all of the time. But Teoh said his study still found that they prevent or mitigate the severity of crashes, and their performance is improving.

The systems use cameras, radar or other sensors to check the roadway. Some just warn the driver of hazards, while more sophisticated emergency braking systems will actually brake the truck.

In the U.S., there are no requirements for either system, but automatic emergency braking with forward collision warning has been required by the European Union on all new large trucks since late 2013, the institute said.

The systems could prevent horrific crashes that happen when trucks don't stop for slower or stopped traffic in freeway construction zones, Teoh said.

A crash with those circumstances happened in July 2019 in Indianapolis, killing a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters. Prosecutors alleged that a semi driver was traveling 65 mph (105 kilometers per hour) when his rig hit a line of traffic in a construction zone. Authorities charged the driver with reckless homicide and said he didn't start braking until the rig slammed into the first of several vehicles. Five other vehicles were hit and seven more people were injured.

