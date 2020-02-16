Stop and frisk gets renewed attention in Bloomberg candidacy

That became difficult last week when a 2015 recording of Bloomberg resurfaced in which he said the way to bring down murder rates is to "put a lot of cops" in minority neighborhoods because that's where "all the crime is."

Bloomberg said the remarks "do not reflect my commitment to criminal justice reform and racial equity." He has since gotten endorsements from some members of the Congressional Black Caucus. And as he campaigned in the South last week, many black voters said they weren't offended by the comments and were more focused on finding a candidate who could beat President Donald Trump.

But the former mayor likely will face more questions about the practice as his campaign gains traction. Bloomberg is on the cusp of qualifying for Wednesday's presidential debate, where his rivals are sure to pillory him on stop and frisk to blunt his rise and appeal to African Americans, who are a critical voting bloc in the Democratic primary.

Stop and frisk is a term for a tactic police have long used: accosting, questioning and sometimes patting down people who officers think might be doing something illegal, but the suspicions didn't necessarily amount to probable cause for an arrest.